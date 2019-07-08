macOS Catalina will bring with it a lot of changes, one of which is that a lotof older apps and related hardware won’t work. Dave and John answer your questions and share your tips about how to navigate these waters ahead of time… to avoid surprises. In addition, your archives are only as good as the method and medium you use. It’s time to talk about data safety and reliability. Plus, your other questions need answers, and that’s what happens here on Mac Geek Gab: everyone learns at least five new things!
MGG 769: Save Your Data...Safely
macOS Catalina will bring with it a lot of changes, one of which is that a lotof older apps and related hardware won’t work. Dave and John answer your questions and share your tips about how to navigate these waters ahead of time… to avoid surprises....
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 769 for Monday, July 8, 2019
- 00:01:38 Does LANtastic Exist?
- 00:02:43 How to avoid non-paying clients?
- 00:08:13 Stephen-iMac Rebooting When Printing
- 00:17:49 JP-Which VPN … and where to use it?
- 00:27:55 Bill-Noise Canceling Earbuds
- 00:32:50 David-ScanSnap (and other) 32 to 64 for Catalina
- 00:42:12 Tom-768-Use VueScan for Older Scanners with 32-bit Drivers
- 00:45:02 Andrew-768-Use Zoom for Remote Screen Sharing/Help
- 00:46:31 Andrew-CSF-768-RealVNC for Screen Sharing/Help
- 00:47:53 Bruce-760-Failing USB Hub can Affect Everything
- 00:52:05 Turn it off, turn it on!
- 00:54:39 Pat-How come no multi-port USB-C hubs?
- Larry @ OWC would know!
- 00:56:51 Pat-QT-Save your data safely
- 01:01:17 Patrick-QT-Scroll Safari Tabs with Trackpad
- 01:04:29 CSF-Atomi Air Conditioner Control
- Tado Air Conditioner Control (for remotes with an LCD display only)
- 01:10:13 Greg-CSF-LightsOff
- 01:11:28 Andrew-CSF-Samsung T5 SSD
- 01:18:00 Bill-CSF-Privacy Pro for iPhone from Disconnect
- 01:23:00 MGG 769 Outtro