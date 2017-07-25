Selling Your Roomba Data, WebCrypto Explained – TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-25

Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on iRobot saying it wants to sell data Roomba robot vacuums collect, plus they look at WebCrypto.

TDO 2017-07-25: Selling Your Roomba Data Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on iRobot saying it wants to sell data Roomba robot vacuums collect, plus they look at WebCrypto.