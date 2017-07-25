Selling Your Roomba Data, WebCrypto Explained – TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-25

Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on iRobot saying it wants to sell data Roomba robot vacuums collect, plus they look at WebCrypto.
TDO 2017-07-25: Selling Your Roomba Data
Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on iRobot saying it wants to sell data Roomba robot vacuums collect, plus they look at WebCrypto.
Sponsors
The Eve Degree from Elgato is a HomeKit compatible sensor that tracks the temperature, humidity, and air pressure in your home or out doors. It’s sleek aluminum body looks great, and the built-in display makes easy to read without looking at your iPhone.
- iRobot wants to sell Roomba data to other companies
- Why WebCrypto Encryption Matters: Apple’s Argument for Ditching Older Methods
