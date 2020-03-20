Sidecar Makes iPad a Mac Display, Customize Control Center – TMO Daily Observations 2020-03-20

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin guest-hosts with Charlotte Henry to discuss how to use Sidecar to make your iPad a second display for your Mac. They also dig into all the ways you can customize Control Center on iPad (and iPhone, for that matter).

The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

1:03 PM Mar. 20th, 2020 | 00:13:27

