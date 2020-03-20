Bryan Chaffin guest-hosts with Charlotte Henry to discuss how to use Sidecar to make your iPad a second display for your Mac. They also dig into all the ways you can customize Control Center on iPad (and iPhone, for that matter).
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
TMO Daily Observations 2020-03-20
Bryan Chaffin guest-hosts with Charlotte Henry to discuss how to use Sidecar to make your iPad a second display for your Mac. They also dig into all the ways you can customize Control Center on iPad (and iPhone, for that matter).
- 00:00:00 Friday, 20-Mar-2020 – TMO’s Daily Observations
- 00:00:59 Use SideCar to Make Your iPad a Secondary Display For Your Mac
- 00:09:15 How to Customize Control Center on Your iPad
- 00:13:18 TDO Outro