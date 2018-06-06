Siri Shortcuts and Huge AR Baby Steps – ACM 465

Siri Shortcuts were the thing Apple announced at WWDC that caught both Bryan Chaffin’s and Jeff Gamet’s imagination. They also talk about how cool ARKit 2 is, and how we are still in early, early days for AR. As awesome as AR on iOS is, Apple is still taking huge baby steps.
Siri Shortcuts, Huge AR Baby Steps - ACM 465
