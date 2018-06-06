Siri Shortcuts and Huge AR Baby Steps – ACM 465

Siri Shortcuts were the thing Apple announced at WWDC that caught both Bryan Chaffin’s and Jeff Gamet’s imagination. They also talk about how cool ARKit 2 is, and how we are still in early, early days for AR. As awesome as AR on iOS is, Apple is still taking huge baby steps.

