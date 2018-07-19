Siri’s Tom Gruber Leaves Apple, Strong Password PSA – TMO Daily Observations 2018-07-19

Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Siri co-founder Tom Gruber leaving Apple, plus they explain why strong passwords are so important.

TDO 2018-07-19: Siri's Tom Gruber Leaves Apple Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Siri co-founder Tom Gruber leaving Apple, plus they explain why strong passwords are so important.