Siri's Tom Gruber Leaves Apple, Strong Password PSA – TMO Daily Observations 2018-07-19

Jeff Gamet

Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Siri co-founder Tom Gruber leaving Apple, plus they explain why strong passwords are so important.

TDO 2018-07-19: Siri's Tom Gruber Leaves Apple

1:53 PM Jul. 19th, 2018 | 00:23:12

