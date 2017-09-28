The Skylink ATOMS Garage Door Opener, a Few Minutes of vi, and a Tour of Clover Configurator – Terminal Tinkering 4

Learn about a cool smart garage door opener, the essentials of the vi editor, and how to use Clover Configurator on your Hackintosh.
TT4: The Skylink ATOMS Garage Door Opener, a Few Minutes of vi, and a Tour of Clover Configurator
In this episode of Terminal Tinkering, Jeff Butts shows you the Skylink ATOMS Garage Door Opener and how it can revolutionize your quality of life. Then he spends a few minutes teaching you the basics of the vi editor, rounding things off with a quick tour of Clover Configurator.