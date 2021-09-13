Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet dive back into smarthome tech, with a focus on using smart light switches instead of smart light bulbs. This includes Jeff’s recommendation for a smart light switch. They also discuss digital IDs and the perils and promise they offer.
Download: MP3 Version
Smart Bulbs vs. Smart Light Switches, Digital IDs, Jeff Gamet
Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet dive back into smarthome tech, with a focus on using smart light switches instead of smart light bulbs. This includes Jeff’s recommendation for a smart light switch. They also discuss digital IDs and the perils and promise they offer.
Sponsors
SPONSOR: LinkedIn Jobs – Go to LinkedIn.com/ACM and get your first job post for free!
Sources referenced in this episode:
-
- Lutron Caseta Smart Home Dimmer Switch and Pico Remote Kit – Amazon
- Apple Context Machine Facebook Group – Facebook
- Bryan’s Twitter
- Bryan’s Instagram
- Bryan’s blog: GeekTells
- Jeff Gamet’s Twitter
- Jeff Gamet’s Instagram
- Jeff Gamet’s YouTube Channel