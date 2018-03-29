Jumping into Home Automation with Smart Lights – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-29

Dave Hamilton and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to talk about getting started with smart lights now that Dave has some Philips Hue bulbs. They also share some smart home automation tips.
TDO 2018-03-29: Home Automation and Smart Lights
- Dave gets into smart lights
- As Far As You Know He’s Not a Real Doctor – Mac Geek Gab 702
- Stringify
- IFTTT
- Philips Hue color light starter kit
- Elgato Eve smart home devices
- Home app for iPhone and iPad (not Apple’s app)
