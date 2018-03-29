Jumping into Home Automation with Smart Lights – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-29

Jeff Gamet

Dave Hamilton and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to talk about getting started with smart lights now that Dave has some Philips Hue bulbs. They also share some smart home automation tips.

TDO 2018-03-29: Home Automation and Smart Lights

2:58 PM Mar. 29th, 2018 | 00:22:12 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

