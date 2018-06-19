How We Aren’t Using Smart Speakers, John’s Hopes for New Macs – TMO Daily Observations 2018-06-19

Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss a report that says almost no one with a smart speaker uses it to control smart home devices, plus John explains why he thinks Apple is ready to release new Mac models.
TDO 2018-06-19: How We Aren't Using Smart Speakers
Sponsors
Start your hunt for the perfect employee with LinkedIn Jobs and get a special discount for being a TDO fan. Just Go to LinkedIn’s jobs site and get $50 off your first job post.
- IHS Report: Most smart speakers aren’t controlling smart homes
- Apple May Be Ready to Unleash a Slew of New Macs
- Jeff is talking at WordCamp Denver in July
