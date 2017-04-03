Smile’s Greg Scown Discusses TextExpander and Subscription Software – TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-03

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

It’s been about a year since Smile introduced its subscription licensing model for TextExpander, so I invited company co-founder Greg Scown back on the show to talk about how that’s working out. Dave Hamilton joins us to round out the discussion.

1:43 PM Apr. 3rd, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

