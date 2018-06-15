Snapchat Courts Developers, the State of Mac Hardware – TMO Daily Observations 2018-06-15

Andrew Orr and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to look at what Snapchat is doing with its new APIs to promote its social network, plus they share their thoughts on a developer’s complaint about the state of Mac hardware.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
TDO 2018-06-15: Snapchat Courts Developers
Andrew Orr and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to look at what Snapchat is doing with its new APIs to promote its social network, plus they share their thoughts on a developer’s complaint about the state of Mac hardware.
Sponsors
Start your hunt for the perfect employee with LinkedIn Jobs and get a special discount for being a TDO fan. Just Go to LinkedIn’s jobs site and get a $50 credit toward your first job post.