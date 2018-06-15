Snapchat Courts Developers, the State of Mac Hardware – TMO Daily Observations 2018-06-15

Andrew Orr and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to look at what Snapchat is doing with its new APIs to promote its social network, plus they share their thoughts on a developer’s complaint about the state of Mac hardware.

