Social Media, Hands On with AirPods Pro, Apple Content Bundles, with John Kheit – ACM 524

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

John Kheit joins Bryan Chaffin to discuss social media, mob rule, and the 1st Amendment. Yikes! They also talk about their hands-on experience with AirPods Pro and look at Apple’s content pricing and whether or not the company is likely to offer more bundles for its content (spoiler: no!).

Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Social Media, AirPods Pro, Apple Bundles, w/John Kheit - ACM 524

3:39 AM Nov. 6th, 2019 | 01:08:32

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Molekule is a complete reinvention of the air purifier, not just an improvement on existing, outdated technology. Its PECO technology goes beyond HEPA filtration to not just capture but completely destroy the full spectrum of indoor air pollutants, including those 1000x smaller than a HEPA filter can trap. Molekule has already helped allergy & asthma sufferers around the country better cope with their conditions and significantly reduce their symptoms. Get 10% off your first air purifier order at the Molekule website with the special discount code ACM10.

Sources referenced in this episode:

