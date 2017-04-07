Social Media Privacy Settlement, Apple’s Clips App – TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-07

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

The big social media networks settled a lawsuit over taking our phone’s contacts without our knowledge, but it isn’t costing them much. Bryan Chaffin joins Jeff Gamet to look at the settlement and companies stepping into our privacy, plus they talk about Apple’s new Clips app.

Social Media Privacy Settlement, Apple's Clips App - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-07

1:15 PM Apr. 7th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

The big social media networks settled a lawsuit over taking our phone’s contacts without our knowledge, but it isn’t costing them much. Bryan Chaffin joins...

Sponsors

Eero home WiFi mesh networking gives you better performance and more reliable coverage with easy setup from your iPhone. The 3-pack kit has a new lower price at $399 and the 2-pack is $299.

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account