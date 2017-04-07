Social Media Privacy Settlement, Apple’s Clips App – TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-07

The big social media networks settled a lawsuit over taking our phone’s contacts without our knowledge, but it isn’t costing them much. Bryan Chaffin joins Jeff Gamet to look at the settlement and companies stepping into our privacy, plus they talk about Apple’s new Clips app.

