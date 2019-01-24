Social Media and Photography, AR’s Killer App, Far Future of iPhone, with Andrew Orr – ACM 498

Bryan Chaffin is joined by Andrew Orr to talk about social media and photography. They also talk about where AR can go and what the killer app of this emerging technology could be. Still donning their futurist hats, they look at what iPhone might in 10, 20, and even 50 years.

4:47 PM Jan. 24th, 2019 | 01:04:00

Sources referenced in this episode:

