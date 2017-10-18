Bryan Chaffin is joined by special guest Jeff Butts to go deep on societal implications of iPhone and smartphone addiction. They also talk about the big announcement from Apple and GE for Industrial IoT devices, as well as the new paradigms in Apple’s iPhone X.
Society and iPhone Addiction, Apple and GE, iPhone X Paradigms - ACM 433
Sources referenced in this episode:
- The Blame Game: When Customers Obsess Over an Apple iPhone
- Apple and GE Partner on Industrial Internet-of-Things, GE to Move to iPhones and iPads
- How to Take a Screenshot on iPhone X
- Building Valtur, a Custom Hackintosh
- Valtur, the TMO Hackintosh, Learns to Speak Apple
