Society and iPhone Addiction, Apple and GE, iPhone X Paradigms - ACM 433 Bryan Chaffin is joined by special guest Jeff Butts to go deep on societal implications of iPhone and smartphone addiction. They also talk about the big announcement from Apple and GE for Industrial IoT devices, as well as the new paradigms in Apple’s iPhone X.