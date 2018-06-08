Sonos and AirPlay 2, iOS 12 Live Listen for AirPods – TMO Daily Observations 2018-06-08

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet for the final day of Apple’s 2018 Worldwide Developer Conference to talk about the Sonos and AirPlay 2, the Sonos Beam, and Live Listen for AirPods in iOS 12.

TDO 2018-06-08: Sonos & AirPlay 2, AirPods Live Listen

1:34 PM Jun. 8th, 2018 | 00:21:44 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet for the final day of Apple’s 2018 Worldwide Developer Conference to talk about the Sonos and AirPlay 2, the Sonos Beam, and Live Listen for AirPods in iOS 12.

Sponsors

Eero home WiFi mesh networking gives you better performance and more reliable coverage with easy setup from your iPhone. The second generation eero introduces the eero Beacon, along with a third 5GHz radio for tri-band that’s twice as fast as the original.

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

The Mac Observer's WWDC 2018 coverage sponsored by:

  • iMazing
  • Carbon Copy Cloner
  • Jamf Now
  • Smile
  • eero
Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account