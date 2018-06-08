Sonos and AirPlay 2, iOS 12 Live Listen for AirPods – TMO Daily Observations 2018-06-08

Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet for the final day of Apple’s 2018 Worldwide Developer Conference to talk about the Sonos and AirPlay 2, the Sonos Beam, and Live Listen for AirPods in iOS 12.
TDO 2018-06-08: Sonos & AirPlay 2, AirPods Live Listen
- AirPlay 2 Coming to Sonos in July
- Sonos Announces Beam, a Compact Sound Bar with HDMI, Voice, and AirPlay 2 Support
- iPhone Accessibility Feature ‘Live Listen’ to Support AirPods in iOS 12 – The Mac Observer
