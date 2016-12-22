AT&T is getting in on spam call blocking, so Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to look at how their system works and talk about other spam call blockers, too. They also discuss why replacing the Lightning connector on the iPhone with USB-C might not be a bad thing.
Spam Call Blockers, USB-C iPhone - TMO Daily Observations 2016-12-22
- AT&T Launches Spam Call Blocking with Call Protect for iPhone
- Why we might want an USB-C iPhone
