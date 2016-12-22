Spam Call Blockers, USB-C iPhone – TMO Daily Observations 2016-12-22

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

AT&T is getting in on spam call blocking, so Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to look at how their system works and talk about other spam call blockers, too. They also discuss why replacing the Lightning connector on the iPhone with USB-C might not be a bad thing.

Spam Call Blockers, USB-C iPhone - TMO Daily Observations 2016-12-22

2:35 PM Dec. 22nd, 2016 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

