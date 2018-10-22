Do you get spam calls on your iPhone? Would you like to know how to stop that? How about power drain on your Mac and your iPhone? Plus, do you care whether you’re using the actual SIM or eSIM on your new iPhone? Press play, listen, and learn together!
MGG 732: The Spam Eradication Conundrum
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 732 for Monday, October 22, 2018 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:02:00 Joe Rogan Veganism vs. Paleo
- 00:02:48 David-QT-Scan Documents in Notes
- 00:05:37 Ron-Eero Plus and SmallCubed MailSuite
- 00:09:10 Synology SRM’s Threat Protection
- 00:11:46 CSF-ViewSonic VX2758 Curved 27” 1080p
- 00:17:35 David-Power Drain in Mojave
- 00:26:30 Rod-Qi vs. Lightning for Battery Longevity
- 00:31:30 Brett-Managing Spam Calls on iPhone
- 00:38:42 First wave of testing Z-Wave Thermostats
- 00:49:41 Rod-SIM vs eSIM
- 00:55:06 This week’s MGG Premium Contributors:
- George C., Ed I., $50 Willie M., Gary B., Jedd E., Scott S., Steve R., Laura S., Scott C., Andrew G., Deborah F., Lyndon N., Michael P., Bob L., Jeff P., John V., John D., Kaz M., Ken L., Clive S., Dave G., Gary B., Jeff F.
- 00:57:02 Mark-Deleting That Stupid Incompatible File
- 01:03:28 Louis-Setting up a business domain
- 01:11:45 Marcus-App to Slow Down Music for Rehearsal
- 01:15:27 Andrew-Chapters with AAC vs. MP3
- 01:18:23 Syncing Desktop but not Documents
- 01:21:24 MGG 732 Outtro
