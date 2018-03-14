Spinner Madness, Apple’s Best Products, and WWDC Tea Leaves – ACM 453

In this episode, Bryan Chaffin leads Jeff Gamet down into the ugly underbelly of FSM, or Fidget Spinner Madness. You can blame Mitsubishi if you want. They also talk about what TMO’s staff thinks were recent great Apple products and read the WWDC tea leaves. Does the WWDC website really mean anything?

