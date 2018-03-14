Spinner Madness, Apple’s Best Products, and WWDC Tea Leaves – ACM 453

In this episode, Bryan Chaffin leads Jeff Gamet down into the ugly underbelly of FSM, or Fidget Spinner Madness. You can blame Mitsubishi if you want. They also talk about what TMO’s staff thinks were recent great Apple products and read the WWDC tea leaves. Does the WWDC website really mean anything?
Spinners, Apple's Best Products, WWDC - ACM 453
In this episode, Bryan Chaffin leads Jeff Gamet down into the ugly underbelly of FSM, or Fidget Spinner Madness. You can blame Mitsubishi if you want. They also talk about what TMO’s staff thinks were recent great Apple products and read the WWDC tea leaves....
Sponsors
Jamf Now is a device management solution for your Apple devices at work. We make management tasks simple and affordable, so you can support your users; no IT required. Create your free account!
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Behold the Mitsubishi Fidget Spinner that Spins for a Record 24 Minutes
- Register for WWDC Ticket Lottery by March 22nd – Event Takes Place June 4th-8th
- Apple Context Machine Facebook Group
- Jeff’s Twitter
- Bryan’s Twitter
- Jeff’s blog: Fresh Brewed Tales
- Bryan’s blog: GeekTells