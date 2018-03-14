Spinner Madness, Apple’s Best Products, and WWDC Tea Leaves – ACM 453

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

In this episode, Bryan Chaffin leads Jeff Gamet down into the ugly underbelly of FSM, or Fidget Spinner Madness. You can blame Mitsubishi if you want. They also talk about what TMO’s staff thinks were recent great Apple products and read the WWDC tea leaves. Does the WWDC website really mean anything?

Spinners, Apple's Best Products, WWDC - ACM 453

6:13 PM Mar. 14th, 2018 | 00:56:10 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sponsors

Jamf Now is a device management solution for your Apple devices at work. We make management tasks simple and affordable, so you can support your users; no IT required. Create your free account!

Apple Context Machine iTunes Art

Sources referenced in this episode:

