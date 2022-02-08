Spotify’s Joe Rogan Experience — Media+
Adrian Weckler joins Charlotte Henry to discuss the controversy engulfing Joe Rogan and Spotify, as Neil Young and other artists look to move away from the platform. Will the issue make Apple look at original content differently? Note: This episode was recorded on February 4th, 2022, before issues of Joe Rogan using the N-word and other racial slurs resurfaced and over 100 episodes of his podcast were removed on Spotify.
