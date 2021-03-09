Dave Hamilton, The Mac Observer’s co-founder and host of the Mac Geek Gab podcast, joins host Charlotte Henry to look at the future, and history, of podcasting. They dig into some data that indicates Spotify is about to overtake Apple as the go-to podcast destination.

Spotify to Overtake Apple as The Home of Podcasting

11:38 AM Mar. 9th, 2021 | 00:32:31

Dave Hamilton, The Mac Observer’s co-founder and host of the Mac Geek Gab podcast, joins host Charlotte Henry to look at the future, and history, of podcasting. They dig into some data that indicates Spotify is about to overtake Apple as the go-to podcast destination.

