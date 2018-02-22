The Spotify Platform Problem, Tim Cook Insights, and Apple TV Gaming – ACM 450

Bryan and Jeff talk about the Spotify Platform problem and the problems facing any independent music streaming service. They also talk about the things they learned from Tim Cook’s interview with Fast Company, and whether or not Apple is signaling a bigger play in Apple TV gaming.

