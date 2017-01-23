Sprint’s Tidal Purchase, Apple Watch as a Medical Sensor – TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-23

Sprint now owns 33% of Tidal, and its cell service subscribers are going to get some exclusive content out of the deal. Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to sort out what the deal means, plus John explains how our Apple Watches could eventually become our personal medical monitors.

