Substack baby! Journalist Mic Wright joins host Charlotte Henry to discuss the realities of life on the popular newsletter platform. How much work does it take? Can writers make money? What is next for company?

Substack, That's Where It's at

12:28 PM Apr. 6th, 2021 | 00:32:57

