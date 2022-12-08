Super-Apps and Dreamlight Valley – TMO Daily Observations 2022-12-08

Ken_Ray

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast
Download Audio

TMO writer Nick deCourville brings us two tales of fantasy: The Disney video game Dreamlight Valley is headed to the Mac, and Microsoft is considering a super-app. One of these exposes a few levels of nerd for Ken.

Apple Podcasts badge Overcast badge RSS feed badge
Get In Touch:

Show Notes

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.