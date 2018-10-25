Super Fast Fiber Optic Data, Apple Product Repair Success Tips – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-25

John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on what to expect from news of potential improvements in fiber optic data speeds, plus they share tips on making the repair process for Apple products smoother and less stressful.
TDO 2018-10-25: Super Fast Fiber Optic Data
- Fiber Optic Breakthrough Could Make Internet 100X Faster
- Tips on making your Apple product repair go smoothly
