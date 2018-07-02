Supercapacitors, VPNs, PRAM, and iCloud – Mac Geek Gab 716

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Sometimes it doesn’t sound geeky but it is, other times it sounds geeky but it isn’t. With supercapacitors, VPNs, and PRAM on the list which path do you think your two favorite geeks are going to take you down today? You’ll just have to listen and learn!

Image of Supercapacitor plus text and Mac Geek Gab 716
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 716: Supercapacitors, VPNs, PRAM, and iCloud

7:00 AM Jul. 2nd, 2018 | 01:34:22

Sometimes it doesn’t sound geeky but it is, other times it sounds geeky but it isn’t. With supercapacitors, VPNs, and PRAM on the list which path do you think your two favorite geeks are going to take you down today? You’ll just have to listen...

Sponsors

SPONSOR: TextExpander – Now supports Single Sign On (SSO), including identity providers Okta, OneLogin, and G Suite. Get 20% off your first year’s subscription at TextExpander.com/podcast.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account