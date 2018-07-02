Sometimes it doesn’t sound geeky but it is, other times it sounds geeky but it isn’t. With supercapacitors, VPNs, and PRAM on the list which path do you think your two favorite geeks are going to take you down today? You’ll just have to listen and learn!
MGG 716: Supercapacitors, VPNs, PRAM, and iCloud
Sometimes it doesn’t sound geeky but it is, other times it sounds geeky but it isn’t. With supercapacitors, VPNs, and PRAM on the list which path do you think your two favorite geeks are going to take you down today? You’ll just have to listen...
Sponsors
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 716 for Monday, July 2, 2018 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:03:56 Chris-CSF-yKey from Plum Amazing
- 00:05:32 Phil-CSF-ToothFairy
- 00:07:05 Donna-CSF-Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Travel Speaker
- 00:10:17 Matt-713-CSFR-Resilio Sync
- 00:13:48 CSF-714-Aerial Screen Saver for Mac
- 00:16:33 CSF-When.Works
- 00:20:11 Discord for MGG Audio
- 00:22:12 This week’s MGG Premium Contributors:
- Brett H, Terence N., Warren R., Robert P., Karin K., David P., David G., Jeffrey F., Rick S., John B., Tony Z., Micah P., Nick S., Robert D.
- 00:24:55 Peter-Don’t forget the PRAM
- 00:28:47 Phil-Apple ID Phishing Attempt
- 00:34:53 SPONSOR: TextExpander – Now supports Single Sign On (SSO), including identity providers Okta, OneLogin, and G Suite. Get 20% off your first year’s subscription at TextExpander.com/podcast.
- 00:37:36 How to position the Dock with multiple monitors?
- 00:44:22 David-Which password manager?
- 1Password for Mac (and, because they’re a sponsor, you get 3 months free at 1password.com/geekgab)
- Last Pass
- DashLane (password manager that’s existed since October, 2012)
- iCloud Keychain
- 9to5Mac’s Article Comparing Password Managers
- 00:53:03 Tom-Unmounting LaCie Hard Drive
- 01:01:00 Phil-GC-PDF to Audio
- 01:08:20 David-708-iTunes Match, The Refund!
- 01:10:17 John-709-Managing Apple Pay Addresses on the Mac
- 01:11:31 Paul-714-Supercapacitor Conversion of a UPS
- 01:13:31 Dave’s UPS Follow-up
- 01:20:13 Ron-714-Signia Pure Charge and Go NX charges wirelessly
- 01:22:00 Bill-715-VPN to access LAN and WAN
- 01:25:57 Lex-715-VPN and TLS Man-in-the-middle attacks
- Jim-715-Disagreement about VPN and TLS Traffic
- Certificate Fingerprint Generator
- Encrypt.me
- Speedify
- 01:32:06 MGG 716 Outtro
