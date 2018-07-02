Sometimes it doesn’t sound geeky but it is, other times it sounds geeky but it isn’t. With supercapacitors, VPNs, and PRAM on the list which path do you think your two favorite geeks are going to take you down today? You’ll just have to listen and learn!

