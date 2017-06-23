The Big Swift Playgrounds Show – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-23

John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet take a look at the state of Swift Playgrounds, how it fits into the whole coding environment, and if it qualifies as real programming.
TDO 2017-06-23: Swift Playgrounds
- Jeff, Kelly, and John dive into the state of Swift Playgrounds
- Swift Playgrounds
