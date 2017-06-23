The Big Swift Playgrounds Show – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-23

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet take a look at the state of Swift Playgrounds, how it fits into the whole coding environment, and if it qualifies as real programming.

TDO 2017-06-23: Swift Playgrounds

1:05 PM Jun. 23rd, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

