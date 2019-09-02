When you’re setting up a new Mac, what steps do you take to ensure success down the road? Can Windows viruses infect the Mac with Boot Camp? How to connect FireWire to a 2019 Mac? All of these questions are asked… and all are answered! Plus, where is it safe to swipe right? In the stopwatch app, of course! Press play and enjoy.
MGG 777: Swipe Right... In the Stopwatch App
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 777 for Monday, September 2, 2019
- No One Knows if you’ve swiped left or swiped right in the stopwatch app
- 00:02:59 Mike-QT-Capture iOS Screen Video & Sweep Second Hand Stop Watch
- 00:05:18 QT-iOS Safari History
- 00:07:40 Brad-New Mac Setup Guide
- 00:25:23 Todd-Can Windows Viruses infect Macs through Bootcamp or Parallels?
- 00:29:00 John-776-Apple Card *does* Minimum Payment
- 00:36:00 Ed-775-Sending in an Unencrypted Hard Drive
- Freeze Your Credit
- 00:49:09 Felipe-CSF-776-CopyPaste Pro‘s ClipRevolver
- 00:50:31 Ralph and Will-CSF-776-reFind Boot Manager
- 00:51:54 Javier-776-Apple’s Thermal Curve Might Be Biting Allison
- 00:56:38 CSF-Eufy Smart Scale P1
- 01:00:04 Power Delivery Battery Roundup
- 01:07:13 Apple Podcast Review for 8/23/2019
- 01:09:45 Kent-Connecting FireWire to 2019 iMac
- Cable Matters Thunderbolt 3 to T2 Adapter
- 01:14:14 Craig-Daisy-Chaining Thunderbolt Docks
- 01:16:03 EvTheNerd-Dealing with Apple Customer Relations
- 01:21:29 Daniel-To VPN or not to VPN?
- 01:29:14 MGG 777 Outtro
– Apps- VNC Server: Remote Access for “my” College Student’s Computer (used with my RealVNC account).- Other settings– Since many computers (especially in dorms) are on shared network, ENABLE macOS Firewall and enable the optional “Enable Stealth Mode” setting.