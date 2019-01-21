Mysteries are meant to be solved, and when it comes to the mystery that is your “System” disk usage as displayed by macOS, well, that mystery’s not even supposed to exist in the first place. Dave and John dig in to solve this plus a bunch of other questions sent in by you, dear listeners. Press play, listen, learn, and enjoy!
MGG 745: Mystery "System" Disk Usage, APFS, Cookies, and More
Sponsors
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 745 for Monday, January 21, 2019
- 00:02:10 Daniel-App to monitor free disk space
- 00:05:32 Answers to Mystery “System” Storage Issues
- 00:21:03 Ben-Mac mini and Display Choices
- 00:32:21 Julian-Mail won’t search
- 00:40:25 Mike-Beware Deleting Emails from Threads in Spark and Gmail
- 00:46:02 Mike-APFS and External Drives
- 00:53:10 Joe-APFS Disk Utilities
- DiskWarrior (not APFS-compatible)
- Drive Genius (APFS-compatible!)
- 00:57:59 Don-Invalid inodes on APFS Volumes
- 01:04:07 Gray-744-Disable Ad Blockers on Specific Sites
- 01:08:04 Les-744-Blocked Cookies Were the Culprit
- 01:10:33 Joe-743-Compressed Air Usage
- 01:13:53 Robert-Thoughts on Fingbox
- 01:22:16 MGG 745 Outtro
