John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the security behind the T2 chip and the latest wave of Apple scams.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
T2 Chip Security, New Apple Scams – TMO Daily Observations 2019-01-10
- T2 Chips and File Vault interaction
- Apple Support Scam is a new Voice Phishing Trick
- Avoid phishing emails, fake ‘virus’ alerts, phony support calls
