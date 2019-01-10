T2 Chip Security, New Apple Scams – TMO Daily Observations 2019-01-10

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the security behind the T2 chip and the latest wave of Apple scams.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

T2 Chip Security, New Apple Scams – TMO Daily Observations 2019-01-10

2:49 PM Jan. 10th, 2019 | 00:28:54

John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the security behind the T2 chip and the latest wave of Apple scams.

The Mac Observer's CES 2019 coverage sponsored by:

  • TextExpander
  • Bombich Software
  • Other World Computing
  • CES
Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account