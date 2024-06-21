Talking Apple Retail with Michael Steeber – TMO Show 2024-06-21

Michael Steeber, “Tabletops” publisher and developer of the app “Facades,” is probably the person with the most knowledge of Apple Retail today outside of Apple. This week, he joins host Ken Ray to discuss:

His history with Apple Retail

The short, sad tenure of Apple Retail exec John Browett

Apple Vision Pro in Apple Stores

Apple Retail – Post-Pandemic and Post-Angela Ahrendts

The Apple Store Time Machine

The Facades App

Favorite Apple Retail Locations