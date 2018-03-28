Talking to an E-Learning Teacher about Apple and EdTech – ACM 455

Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet are joined by Laura Bain, E-Learning Coordinator at a private school in Brisbane, Australia, to talk about Apple and the “Let’s Take a Field Trip” event. They discuss what it’s like in the trenches of E-Learning, including the ongoing battle between Apple, Google, and Microsoft. You’ve been hearing a lot of tech pundits talk about Apple and education, but this conversation has a voice from the trenches.

E-Learning Teacher, Apple, EdTech - ACM 455 Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet are joined by Laura Bain, E-Learning Coordinator at a private school in Brisbane, Australia, to talk about Apple and the “Let’s Take a Field Trip” event. They discuss what it’s like in the trenches of E-Learning, including the ongoing battle...