Talking to an E-Learning Teacher about Apple and EdTech – ACM 455

Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet are joined by Laura Bain, E-Learning Coordinator at a private school in Brisbane, Australia, to talk about Apple and the “Let’s Take a Field Trip” event. They discuss what it’s like in the trenches of E-Learning, including the ongoing battle between Apple, Google, and Microsoft. You’ve been hearing a lot of tech pundits talk about Apple and education, but this conversation has a voice from the trenches.
E-Learning Teacher, Apple, EdTech - ACM 455
Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet are joined by Laura Bain, E-Learning Coordinator at a private school in Brisbane, Australia, to talk about Apple and the “Let’s Take a Field Trip” event. They discuss what it’s like in the trenches of E-Learning, including the ongoing battle...
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the Logitech Crayon Stylus
- Apple Updates iWork, Including Smart Annotation with Apple Pencil (in Beta)
- Apple Announces Everyone Can Create Program for Educators
- Apple’s ‘Field Trip’ Education Event Used an Obsolete Formula
- Making The Grade: Why Apple’s education strategy is not based on reality – 9to5Mac
- Apple Context Machine Facebook Group
- Jeff’s Twitter
- Bryan’s Twitter
- Laura’s Twitter
- Jeff’s blog: Fresh Brewed Tales
- Bryan’s blog: GeekTells