Talking Over Apple’s Q4FY22 Earnings – TMO Daily Observations 2022-10-28 Ken_Ray Oct 28th, 2022 3:00 AM EDT | The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast Download Audio Apple has set quarterly records again, but the numbers don’t tell the whole story. What we need is an economic psychologist! Until we find one, we have Ken kicking the numbers around with TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts. Get In Touch: Show Notes Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results Have a look at Apple's Q4 Numbers You can hear the earnings call through the 10th of November