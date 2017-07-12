Tech Simulating Real People, Bringing C++ Back to the Mac – TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-12

Jeff Butts and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about the implications of technology that can realistically simulate actual people speaking, plus John explains why you might want to code in C++ on your Mac.

TDO 2017-07-12: Tech Simulating Real People Jeff Butts and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about the implications of technology that can realistically simulate actual people speaking, plus John explains...