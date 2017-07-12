Tech Simulating Real People, Bringing C++ Back to the Mac – TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-12

Jeff Butts and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about the implications of technology that can realistically simulate actual people speaking, plus John explains why you might want to code in C++ on your Mac.
TDO 2017-07-12: Tech Simulating Real People
Sponsors
iMazing 2 is the Mac App which simply lets you do more with your iPhone or iPad. You can copies files to and from your iOS devices, backup all your files, save voice messages, and more. You can try iMazing 2 now for free and get the app for 20% off.
