Tech Simulating Real People, Bringing C++ Back to the Mac – TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-12

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Jeff Butts and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about the implications of technology that can realistically simulate actual people speaking, plus John explains why you might want to code in C++ on your Mac.

1:36 PM Jul. 12th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

