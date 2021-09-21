Awards Correspondent Bryan Chaffin returns to Media+ to discuss a big night at the Emmys for the ‘Ted Lasso’ team. He and host Charlotte Henry also give their verdict on the opening episode of season two of ‘The Morning Show’.

The Mac Observer's Media+ Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version

'Ted Lasso' Scores at The Emmys, 'The Morning Show' is Back

1:54 PM Sep. 21st, 2021 | 00:35:41

Awards Correspondent Bryan Chaffin returns to Media+ to discuss a big night at the Emmys for the ‘Ted Lasso’ team. He and host Charlotte Henry also give their verdict on the opening episode of season two of ‘The Morning Show’.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account