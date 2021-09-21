Awards Correspondent Bryan Chaffin returns to Media+ to discuss a big night at the Emmys for the ‘Ted Lasso’ team. He and host Charlotte Henry also give their verdict on the opening episode of season two of ‘The Morning Show’.

'Ted Lasso' Scores at The Emmys, 'The Morning Show' is Back Awards Correspondent Bryan Chaffin returns to Media+ to discuss a big night at the Emmys for the ‘Ted Lasso’ team. He and host Charlotte Henry also give their verdict on the opening episode of season two of ‘The Morning Show’.