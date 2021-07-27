Ted Lasso and the team are back, and so are Tom Merritt and Jeff Gamet. They discuss the season two opener, and what might be ahead, with host Charlotte Henry.
Download: MP3 Version
'Ted Lasso' Season Two Special
Ted Lasso and the team are back, and so are Tom Merritt and Jeff Gamet. They discuss the season two opener, and what might be ahead, with host Charlotte Henry.
- Is ‘Ted Lasso’ Suffering Second Season Syndrome?
- Exclusive: Bill Lawrence on the Success of ‘Ted Lasso’ on Apple TV+
- End of ‘The Line’ — Media+
- Jeff Gamet on Twitter
- Jeff Gamet on YouTube
- https://www.tommerritt.com
- Tom Merritt on Twitter
- Charlotte Henry on Twitter