The Day the Music Died, Hello Alexa Calling – TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-15

The internet is up in arms over the news that MP3 patent licensing has come to an end. Dave Hamilton and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to explain why that’s not the end of the work, or even something to worry about. They also explain why people may be overreacting to the ability to use Alexa Calling to contact anyone who enables the service.

