The iPhone ‘S’ Year, Headphone Jacks, Siri Shortcuts – ACM 479

Reminder: this was an “s” year for the iPhone. Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet discuss what this means, and how iPhone Xs is a solid “nuts and bolts” update. They also look at some listener feedback about headphone jacks, and discuss whether or not Siri Shortcuts will be a thing.

6:29 PM Sep. 13th, 2018 | 00:52:31

