The iPhone ‘S’ Year, Headphone Jacks, Siri Shortcuts – ACM 479

Reminder: this was an “s” year for the iPhone. Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet discuss what this means, and how iPhone Xs is a solid “nuts and bolts” update. They also look at some listener feedback about headphone jacks, and discuss whether or not Siri Shortcuts will be a thing.
iPhone 'S' Year, Headphone Jacks, Siri Shortcuts - ACM 479
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Business Time – Flight of the Concords
- Apple Announces Apple Watch Series 4 with Bigger Display, New Watch Faces
- Apple Unveils iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone XR
- iPhone Xs, Apple Watch Series 4 First Reactions – TMO Daily Observations 2018-09-12
