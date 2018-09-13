The iPhone ‘S’ Year, Headphone Jacks, Siri Shortcuts – ACM 479

Reminder: this was an “s” year for the iPhone. Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet discuss what this means, and how iPhone Xs is a solid “nuts and bolts” update. They also look at some listener feedback about headphone jacks, and discuss whether or not Siri Shortcuts will be a thing.

