Shannon Morse joins host Charlotte Henry to discuss the life of a content creator and independent media maker. They discuss the writing, filming, and editing process, plus all the gear in Shannon’s new studio.
Download: MP3 Version
The Life of a Content Creator
- Notion
- Shannon Morse’s main YouTube Channel – https://www.youtube.com/c/ShannonMorse
- Threat Wire from Hak5
- Shannon Morse on Twitter
- Charlotte Henry on Twitter