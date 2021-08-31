Shannon Morse joins host Charlotte Henry to discuss the life of a content creator and independent media maker. They discuss the writing, filming, and editing process, plus all the gear in Shannon’s new studio.

The Life of a Content Creator

9:41 AM Aug. 31st, 2021 | 00:33:28

