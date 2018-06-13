Thirteen Lucky Years of MGG – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 713

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
Join John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton as they celebrate their 13th Mac Geek Gab anniversary by answering your questions, sharing Cool Stuff Found, solving problems and… you know… doing what they do for you! Press play, download, and celebrate! And also learn!

MGG 713: Thirteen Lucky Years of MGG

1:22 PM Jun. 13th, 2018 | 01:26:20 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Run Windows apps with CrossOver and save 35% with Code: MGG.

SPONSOR: BBEdit from Bare Bones Software.

SPONSOR: Get Over 100 Apps for $10/month from Setapp, like Netflix for Apps. Start with a free trial!

