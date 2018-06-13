Join John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton as they celebrate their 13th Mac Geek Gab anniversary by answering your questions, sharing Cool Stuff Found, solving problems and… you know… doing what they do for you! Press play, download, and celebrate! And also learn!
MGG 713: Thirteen Lucky Years of MGG
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 713 for Wednesday, June 13, 2018 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:07:46 John-Drive Not Ejected Properly when Sleeping
- 00:12:51 Jedd-Is the Desktop like the Documents folder?
- iCloud Drive syncing Desktop and Documents
- 00:18:33 Ryan-What is DaisyDisk Hiding from Me?
- 00:22:52 John-Plex Cloud Alternatives for Roku
- 00:28:28 Peter-Can’t send email on public network
- 00:37:16 Sonos Beam
- 00:41:16 WWDC Reactions from non-WWDC Folks
- 00:45:11 CSF-Plume SuperPods
- 01:00:08 CSF-Bestek Wi-Fi Smart Plug – $15.99
- 01:02:03 CSF-Fuse Chicken Gravity Touch Qi Charging Base – $44.95
- 01:03:15 Andrew-CSF-Export Contact App
- 01:04:09 CSFR-iOttie Qi One Touch Qi Car Mount – $49.94
- 01:07:35 This week’s MGG Premium Contributors:
- James B., Jeff K., Tony S., Francis F., Joe M., Chris B., Charles G., Anders E., Randall M., Michael M., Larry S., John E., Phil G., Stacey S., Gui D., Michael L., Chris F., Paul M., Michael C., Mark R., Dave C., Working Smarter for Mac Users, Ryan M., Neal L., Scott F., John G., Frank A., Abdullah B., James C., Barry F., Joe S., Ari L., Michael P., Bob L., Steve S.
- 01:10:39 David-QT-Use mouse in App Switcher
- 01:12:49 Daniel-QT-Naming your Personal Hotspot
- 01:16:40 John-QT-Call Mom on Lost iPhone
- 01:20:34 MGG 713 Outtro
