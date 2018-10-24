Throttlegate Lessons, Free Apple Video Rumors, Security PSA – ACM 485

In the wake of Apple’s $12 million fine from Italian regulators, Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet ask if the company learned any lessons from Throttlegate. They also update their plans for the show, discuss increasing rumors that Apple’s video content will be free, and offer a security public service announcement.
Throttlegate Lessons, Apple Video Rumors, Security PSA - ACM 485
