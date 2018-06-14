Tim Cook’s Bloomberg Interview, macOS Mojave and External Drives – TMO Daily Observations 2018-06-14

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Bloomberg’s Tim Cook interview, plus Jeff has a tip for installing macOS Mojave on an external drive.
TDO 2018-06-14: Tim Cook's Bloomberg Interview
Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Bloomberg’s Tim Cook interview, plus Jeff has a tip for installing macOS Mojave on an external drive.
- Tim Cook Interview on Bloomberg: Meeting and Working with Steve Jobs, More
- Kelly and John’s favorite AltConf and WWDC interviews
- macOS Mojave Failing to Install on an External USB Drive? Here’s the Fix
