Tim Cook’s Bloomberg Interview, macOS Mojave and External Drives – TMO Daily Observations 2018-06-14

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Bloomberg’s Tim Cook interview, plus Jeff has a tip for installing macOS Mojave on an external drive.

TDO 2018-06-14: Tim Cook's Bloomberg Interview

1:45 PM Jun. 14th, 2018 | 00:23:47 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

