Tim Cook’s Bloomberg Interview, macOS Mojave and External Drives – TMO Daily Observations 2018-06-14

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Bloomberg’s Tim Cook interview, plus Jeff has a tip for installing macOS Mojave on an external drive.

TDO 2018-06-14: Tim Cook's Bloomberg Interview Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Bloomberg’s Tim Cook interview, plus Jeff has a tip for installing macOS Mojave on an external drive.