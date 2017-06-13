Tim Cook Confirms Project Titan, eero’s New WiFi Mesh Network Gear – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-13

Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple CEO Tim Cook confirming the Project Titan car program is a real thing, plus the look at eero and WiFi mesh network performance.
TDO 2017-06-13: Tim Cook Confirms Project Titan
- Tim Cook: Apple is Making Self-driving Car Software
- eero, WiFi mesh, and tri-band wireless networks
