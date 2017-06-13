Tim Cook Confirms Project Titan, eero’s New WiFi Mesh Network Gear – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-13

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple CEO Tim Cook confirming the Project Titan car program is a real thing, plus the look at eero and WiFi mesh network performance.

TDO 2017-06-13: Tim Cook Confirms Project Titan

1:41 PM Jun. 13th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sponsors

iMazing 2 is the Mac App which simply lets you do more with your iPhone or iPad. You can copies files to and from your iOS devices, backup all your files, save voice messages, and more. You can try iMazing 2 now for free and get the app for 20% off.

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

