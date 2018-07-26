Tim Cook’s Leadership Cred, Goodbye Kuri Robot – TMO Daily Observations 2018-07-26

John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at how Tim Cook is perceived as a CEO and leader, plus they share their thoughts on the demise of the Kuri robot.
TDO 2018-07-26: Tim Cook's Leadership Cred
John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at how Tim Cook is perceived as a CEO and leader, plus they share their thoughts on the demise of the Kuri robot.
Sponsors
- How Apple’s Tim Cook Avoided the Trap Other CEOs Fell Into
- Mayfield Robotics Cancels Kuri Home Robot
- Jeff is talking at WordCamp Denver in July
