Tim Cook’s Newseum Free Expression Award – TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-03

Apple CEO Time Cook is receiving a Newseum Free Expression Award for free speech. Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on CEOs speaking out on social and political topics.

