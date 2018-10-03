Tim Cook’s Vice Interview, John’s Big Screen iPhone Love – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-03

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to talk about Tim Cook’s Vice interview, plus they explore John’s new found love for the iPhone XS Max’s giant screen.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

TDO 2018-10-03: Tim Cook's Vice Interview

1:22 PM Oct. 3rd, 2018 | 00:21:23

John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to talk about Tim Cook’s Vice interview, plus they explore John’s new found love for the iPhone XS Max’s giant screen.

Sponsors

Start your hunt for the perfect employee with LinkedIn Jobs and get a special discount for being a TDO fan. Just Go to LinkedIn’s jobs site and get $50 off your first job post.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account