Tim Cook’s Vice Interview, John’s Big Screen iPhone Love – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-03

TDO 2018-10-03: Tim Cook's Vice Interview John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to talk about Tim Cook’s Vice interview, plus they explore John’s new found love for the iPhone XS Max’s giant screen.