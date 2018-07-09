Timehop’s Data Breach, Facial Recognition in Government Surveillance – TMO Daily Observations 2018-07-09

John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at the Timehop data breach, plus they share their thoughts on the state of government surveillance with facial recognition.
TDO 2018-07-09: Timehop's Data Breach
- Timehop Breach Exposes Millions of Phone Numbers
- China is Becoming the King of Facial Recognition Surveillance
- Jeff is talking at WordCamp Denver in July
