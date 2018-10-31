Modern day mixtapes, new Mac mini feelings – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-31

Dave Hamilton has issues making mixtapes, and Jeff Gamet has issues with the new Mac mini. They join host Kelly Guimont to discuss, today on Coffee Talk Daily Observations.

TDO 2018-10-31: Apple music mixtapes, Mac mini feelings Dave Hamilton has issues making mixtapes, and Jeff Gamet has issues with the new Mac mini. They join host Kelly Guimont to discuss, today on Coffee Talk Daily Observations.