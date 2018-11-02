Mac App Store Categories, USB-C iPads – TMO Daily Observations 2018-11-02

On Jeff’s final episode, he’s joined by Bryan Chaffin and host Kelly Guimont to chat about Mac App Store category cleanup and USB-C potential on iPad Pros.
TDO 2018-11-02: Farewell, Jeff! We'll miss you.
- Apple Hampers Mac App Store Discoverability by Removing Several Categories
- New iPad Pros with USB-C ports mean lots more flexibility
