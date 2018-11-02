Mac App Store Categories, USB-C iPads – TMO Daily Observations 2018-11-02

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

On Jeff’s final episode, he’s joined by Bryan Chaffin and host Kelly Guimont to chat about Mac App Store category cleanup and USB-C potential on iPad Pros.

Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

TDO 2018-11-02: Farewell, Jeff! We'll miss you.

2:45 PM Nov. 2nd, 2018 | 00:27:07

