Mac App Store Categories, USB-C iPads – TMO Daily Observations 2018-11-02

TDO 2018-11-02: Farewell, Jeff! We'll miss you. On Jeff’s final episode, he’s joined by Bryan Chaffin and host Kelly Guimont to chat about Mac App Store category cleanup and USB-C potential on iPad Pros.